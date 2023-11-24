Design, Specs and Launch Date of Affordable Infinix Smart 8 HD Revealed

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 24, 2023 | 3:48 pm

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The upcoming Infinix Smart 8 HD, set to launch on December 8, marks a significant addition to the brand’s smartphone lineup.

This information, along with images showcasing the phone’s design and color variants, was released by Infinix’s Indian division. The device will be available in four appealing colors: Crystal Green, Shiny Gold, Timber Black, and Galaxy White. Its design features a unique squircle-shaped camera module on the back, which includes two cameras and a circular flash.

ALSO READ

The Smart 8 HD boasts a sleek design with flat frames. The right side of the phone houses the power button and volume controls, while the left side contains the SIM card slot. Infinix has hinted at substantial upgrades over its predecessor, suggesting a significant evolution in the budget smartphone segment.

Although complete specifications are yet to be disclosed, some key features of the Smart 8 HD have been confirmed. It will feature a 6.6-inch HD+ Sunlight Readable display with a punch-hole design, offering a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 500 nits.

ALSO READ
Thousands of Smuggled Mobile Phones Worth Millions Seized in Islamabad

Additionally, the phone will include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a USB-C port, and will utilize UFS 2.2 storage technology. As the launch date approaches, more details about the Smart 8 HD are expected to be revealed by Infinix.

ProPK Staff

lens

Kiran Malik Stuns in a Red Banarsi Lehenga Paired with a Plunging Neckline Choli
Read more in lens

proproperty

RDA Issues Show-Cause Notice to Illegal Housing Scheme ‘Hawk’s Melbourne’
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>