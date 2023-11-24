Design, Specs and Launch Date of Affordable Infinix Smart 8 HD Revealed

The upcoming Infinix Smart 8 HD, set to launch on December 8, marks a significant addition to the brand’s smartphone lineup.

This information, along with images showcasing the phone’s design and color variants, was released by Infinix’s Indian division. The device will be available in four appealing colors: Crystal Green, Shiny Gold, Timber Black, and Galaxy White. Its design features a unique squircle-shaped camera module on the back, which includes two cameras and a circular flash.

The Smart 8 HD boasts a sleek design with flat frames. The right side of the phone houses the power button and volume controls, while the left side contains the SIM card slot. Infinix has hinted at substantial upgrades over its predecessor, suggesting a significant evolution in the budget smartphone segment.

Although complete specifications are yet to be disclosed, some key features of the Smart 8 HD have been confirmed. It will feature a 6.6-inch HD+ Sunlight Readable display with a punch-hole design, offering a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 500 nits.

Additionally, the phone will include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a USB-C port, and will utilize UFS 2.2 storage technology. As the launch date approaches, more details about the Smart 8 HD are expected to be revealed by Infinix.