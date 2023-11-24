Thousands of Smuggled Mobile Phones Worth Millions Seized in Islamabad

The Customs Department of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has foiled a major mobile phone smuggling attempt, seizing phones worth millions of rupees in Islamabad.

Officials revealed that a total of 5,500 smuggled mobile phones valued at over Rs. 50 million were seized during the operation in the federal capital.

The officials took action after receiving a tip-off and arrested two individuals at Golra Mor along with the illicit mobile phones. Authorities have initiated a further investigation into the matter after getting a five-day physical remand of the two smugglers.

It should be noted that in recent months, various attempts at mobile phone smuggling have been foiled by the authorities. Earlier, customs officials revealed that the smugglers are using Umrah pilgrims for their illicit activities.

Last month, Customs officials recovered phones worth Rs.20.74 million from an expatriate family, comprising women and children.

Similarly, in another such incident, authorities apprehended four individuals and seized 168 mobile phones worth Rs.130 million from their possession.