FBR Tax Offices to Remain Open Tomorrow

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed Inland Revenue (IR) field formations that the field offices shall remain open on Saturday (November 25), 2023.

In this connection, the FBR issued instructions to the field formations here on Friday.

According to the FBR’s instructions to the field formations on Saturday, all Large Tax Offices (LTOs), Medium Tax Office (MOTs), Corporate Tax Offices, and Regional Tax Offices (RTOs) shall remain open and observe normal working hours on Saturday (November 25) in order to facilitate the taxpayers in payment of duties and taxes, FBR added.