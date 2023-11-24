Foreign Minister Offers to Treat Injured Palestinians in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Caretaker Foreign Minister, Jalil Abbas Jilani, announced on Friday that Pakistan is prepared to airlift injured Palestinians for treatment, conveying this offer to Jordan and Egypt.

The minister disclosed this information while responding to a calling attention notice in the Senate regarding Pakistan’s efforts concerning Gaza and addressing the atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The statement from Minister Jilani coincided with the commencement of a truce between Israel and Hamas after over a month of bombings in Gaza, resulting in 14,000 lives lost. The ceasefire included a comprehensive halt to hostilities in north and south Gaza, the release of 13 Israeli women and child hostages by Hamas, and the initiation of aid flow into the devastated Palestinian enclave.

Minister Jilani mentioned that Pakistan is already in contact with Jordan and Egypt, offering to treat the injured Palestinians in Pakistan. However, he acknowledged encountering some challenges and assured that efforts are underway to resolve them promptly. The minister also stated that Pakistan has expressed its willingness to establish a hospital in Gaza, but the current situation in the region poses obstacles to setting up a health facility.

ALSO READ A UAE Company Secures Land the Size of UK for Controversial Climate Project

Regarding diplomatic efforts, Minister Jilani highlighted Pakistan’s active role in pressuring Israel. He cited Pakistan’s participation in the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) meeting in Jeddah and its contribution to producing a consensus document. Additionally, he mentioned receiving appreciation from several foreign ministers for Pakistan’s role in supporting a United Nations resolution proposed by Jordan.

Minister Jilani expressed the view that the international support for Palestinians indicates a failure of Israel and Western countries’ narratives, emphasizing that the Palestine issue has gained prominence due to recent events.