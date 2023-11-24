Punjab University to Remain Closed for 3 Days

In response to the severe smog conditions affecting the region, Punjab University has announced a temporary closure of its campuses, including the renowned Quaid e Azam and Allama Iqbal campuses, from November 24th to 26th.

This decision, supported by the Punjab Government, aims to safeguard the health of students, staff, and faculty.

The closure is part of a broader strategy led by Punjab’s caretaker minister, Mohsin Naqvi, which involves shutting down various educational institutions, public spaces, and businesses, although food delivery services will continue to operate.

Despite the physical shutdown, Punjab University will maintain its educational activities through online classes on November 24th and 25th. The Jhelum campus, however, will remain open and function normally.

This comprehensive approach by Punjab University not only addresses the immediate health risks posed by smog but also demonstrates the institution’s commitment to continuing education during challenging times. The university’s dedication to providing an uninterrupted learning experience is evident as it adapts to the environmental crisis.

