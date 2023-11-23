New Sticker! Yamaha YB125Z-DX Gets Another Massive Price Hike Within Days

Yamaha Motor Pakistan is on a roll with its latest strategy of incrementally raising the prices of its motorcycles. Recently, the company declared a new price for the Yamaha YBR 125, which saw an increase of Rs. 17,000.

This hike was attributed to the launch of a “new model,” which, amusingly, turned out to be merely a new color variant. This practice of labeling a new sticker or color as a new model seems to be a recurring theme in the Pakistani bike market.

In a similar vein, Yamaha has now announced a price increase for its Yamaha YB125Z-DX model. The new price, effective from November 23, 2023, is set at Rs. 440,500, marking a Rs. 17,000 rise from the previous Rs. 423,500. While the official notification did not specify the reasons for this hike, insider sources suggest that it is in anticipation of a new “model” – essentially a new sticker design for the Yamaha 125Z-DX.

The company claims that the new “model” will be available in the showrooms in the coming days.

This approach of introducing minor cosmetic changes and presenting them as new models, coupled with consistent price hikes, appears to be a strategy that Yamaha and other bike companies in Pakistan are keen on continuing.

This trend raises questions about the lack of substantial innovation in the motorcycle industry in the region and its impact on consumers.