Nisar Charsi Tikka Owner Arrested Again Over ‘Indecent’ Viral Video

Charsi tikka, famous for its flavor and succulent and tender meat, has recently been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Once again, the owner of Peshawar’s famous Nisar Charsi Tikka has been arrested by the police over a viral video with a foreign female tourist.

A police official, Tayyab Jan, told a local media outlet that they had taken Nisar into their custody after he was spotted behaving inappropriately with a foreign tourist in a viral video.

The police official made it clear that no individual is above the law, adding that action will be taken against everyone if found harassing tourists.

Police have registered a case against the owner of Nisar Charsi Tikka and put him behind bars for the second time in recent months.

یہ نثار چرسی تکہ والا باز نہی آ رھا،پھر جیل جائے گا pic.twitter.com/oKdc0b1nLU — Mango Jam (@Mangojam01) November 24, 2023

Earlier in September, he was arrested over a similar video but was released later on. Police had taken action against him after locals complained about him being involved in ‘obscene acts’ in front of his restaurant, often with foreign women.