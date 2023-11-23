Xiaomi Announces Redmi K70 Series Launch Date

The Redmi K70 series has been generating buzz on Weibo, with Xiaomi’s sub-brand recently dropping fresh teasers. Today, the company announced that it will launch the Redmi K70 lineup in China on November 29 at 4 PM Pakistan time.

The series will initially come with three phones – Redmi K70, K70E, and K70 Pro – the K70E has been confirmed to feature the Dimensity 8300-Ultra SoC, a robust 5,500 mAh battery, 90W charging capability, and a high-performance 12-bit 1.5K screen with a peak brightness of 1,800 nits.

The K70E, which is going to be the cheaper phone in the series, also appeared in leaked hands-on images earlier today, courtesy of Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station. The upper mid-range phone is going to feature slim and symmetrical bezels, putting it on par with flagship phones in terms of design. It will also have an under-display fingerprint sensor.

Redmi K70 Pro is set to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, making it a flagship-grade phone with generative AI capabilities and enhanced gaming support.

While Redmi hasn’t officially disclosed the processor for the standard K70, Geekbench suggests it might be equipped with the Dimensity 8300, the same as the Redmi K70E. This means that the changes could be in the camera department since the display specs will likely be shared.

Anticipate further details from Redmi as they gradually unveil more information about the K70 series in the days leading up to the November 29 launch. These phones may go global later on in 2024 under the Poco brand or as Xiaomi 14T.