Caretaker PM Finally Approves Appointment of New PHF President

The caretaker-prime minister has given the nod to the appointment of the new president of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) and instructed the relevant ministry to create a new pool of candidates deemed suitable for the position.

According to the details, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, serving as the patron-in-chief of the PHF, possesses the authority to make changes in the leadership of the PHF.

The notification by the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) on Friday evening officially announces the Prime Minister’s approval for the appointment of a new president, replacing Brig Khalid Sajjad Khokhar.

The notification read, “The PM has seen and is pleased to desire that a panel of suitable candidates for the position of President PHF shall be proposed by the Ministry. Further necessary action shall be taken accordingly.”

“We plan to evaluate potential candidates for the position of PHF President in the coming days. Subsequently, a comprehensive summary will be submitted to the Prime Minister for final approval. The Prime Minister will then have the responsibility of selecting the most suitable candidate for the role of President PHF,” stated one official when reached for comment.

It is anticipated that the nominee’s confirmation will be contingent on a vote of confidence from the PHF General Council. The newly appointed president will also be required to secure a vote of confidence from the General Council.

Brig Khokhar, the current president, has been in charge since 2015, taking over from Akhtar Rasool during the tenure of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as President of PHF. Over the years, the PHF President has changed four secretaries, including Rana Mujahid, Shahbaz Ahmad Senior, Asif Bajwa, and Haider Hussain. On October 25, the PHF General Council elected Rana Mujahid as the new secretary of PHF, garnering 65 votes out of 92 in the House.