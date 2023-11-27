National Olive Festival Concludes With Awards For Modern Farmers

Virgin Olive Oil Organoleptic Competition took center stage in a dedicated effort to heighten awareness of quality standards in the industry and shining a spotlight on excellence and cultivating a culture of quality within the sector.

This competition served as a vital platform for producers to showcase their unwavering commitment to delivering superior virgin olive oil products.

The conclusion of the competition marked a significant moment as awards were distributed to commend outstanding achievements, according to a news release issued on Sunday.

Acknowledgements were extended to the top 20 progressive olive farmers, showcasing exemplary practices in olive cultivation and contributing significantly to the overall improvement of the industry. Additionally, three scientists were recognized for their exceptional field performance, emphasizing the crucial role of research and innovation in advancing the virgin olive oil sector.

A noteworthy highlight of the awards ceremony was the recognition of excellence in packaging and bottling for quality virgin olive oil. Producers demonstrating meticulous attention to detail in presenting their products received accolades, reinforcing the importance of transparency and high standards in the packaging process.

Dr. Muhammad Tariq emphasized the public awareness aspect of the gala, stating, “The extraversion of virgin olive oil is not safe, but we are proud of our team as we possess the expertise to judge the quality of oil.”

In conjunction with the awards ceremony, a World Olive Day Walk was organized, adding a symbolic and community-oriented dimension to the celebration. Participants engaged in a collective walk, highlighting the global significance of olive cultivation and its positive impact on health, agriculture, and the environment.

Dr. Marco Marchetti, International Project Coordinator of the Olive Culture Project, underlined the commitment to the growth and development of the olive industry in the region, stating, “In order to ensure olive sector development in the country, we are building capacities and providing training through Italian experts.”

The overarching focus of the event was to underscore the importance of producing and promoting quality virgin olive oil. The recognition of outstanding farmers, scientists, and packaging practices aimed to set benchmarks for the industry, fostering a sense of pride and commitment to excellence among stakeholders.