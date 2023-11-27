PM Kakar Arrives in UAE to Ink MoUs on Investment in Multiple Sectors

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday for deliberation on investment cooperation in multiple sectors in Pakistan.
According to a press statement from the PM Office Media Wing, the prime minister is scheduled to meet the President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed during his visit on November 26-28.
This engagement will provide an opportunity to advance bilateral ties in all spheres, including political, economic, trade, investment, cultural, defense, and people-to-people relations,” read an earlier press statement.
The tour will include the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between Pakistan and the UAE on a variety of aspects, including investment in energy, port operations projects, wastewater treatment, food security, logistics, mining, aviation, and banking and financial services sectors.