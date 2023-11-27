US Announces Fully Funded Fulbright Scholarships for Pakistani Students

The United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) is currently accepting applications from Pakistani students interested in the 2025 Fulbright Scholarship Program.

This initiative, funded by the US Department of State, encompasses the Fulbright Masters and Ph.D. program, covering various aspects such as tuition, required textbooks, airfare, living stipend, and health insurance.

Here is a comprehensive overview of the Fulbright Scholarship Program:

Eligibility Criteria

All Pakistani citizens with a strong academic background residing in Pakistan and dedicated to returning to and serving Pakistan are eligible.

Women, individuals with disabilities, and those from Balochistan, Northern Sindh, Southern Punjab, KP, AJK, and GB are strongly encouraged to apply.

Aspirants from all disciplines, excluding clinical medicine, are eligible.

Ineligibility

Applicants with dual U.S./Pakistan nationality or those with a spouse, parent, or child over 18 years old who is a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.

Employees/contractors of the Fulbright organization, the U.S. Department of State, or USAID, along with their spouses, children, siblings, dependents, and parents.

Previous recipients of a Fulbright award for any degree program.

Individuals currently studying in the U.S. or holding a work/residence/student visa in any country.

Academic Background

For the Master’s program, candidates with a four-year Bachelor’s degree or a Bachelor’s and Master’s combination totaling 16 years of formal education from an accredited university are eligible.

For the Ph.D. program, applicants with a Master’s, M.Phil, or equivalent degree (a minimum of 18 years of formal education) from an accredited university are eligible.

Required Documents

A complete application package includes:

An application form

Three reference letters

GRE score report

Scanned transcripts, accompanied by an explanation of the grading scale from the university issuing the degree. HEC-attested documents are preferable, but those attested by the issuing authority will be accepted during the application.

Language Proficiency

Applicants must submit a GRE score report at the time of application. Successful candidates will be required to clear the Duolingo English Test.

How to Apply

Eligible candidates can submit their applications for the 2025 Fulbright Scholarship Program on USEFP’s website.

Deadline

The deadline for applications for the 2025 Fulbright Scholarship Program is February 28, 2024.