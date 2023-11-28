Jasprit Bumrah’s Cryptic Instagram Story Sparks New Debate

India’s premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah’s Instagram post has sparked a wave of speculation among fans in the wake of his triumph at the World Cup.

This morning, Jasprit Bumrah took to his Instagram stories, sharing a screenshot of a quote that conveyed his message: “Silence is sometimes the best answer”.

As the IPL 2024 auction is set to take place next month, reports have confirmed that Hardik Pandya has been released from the Gujarat Titans and is poised to make a return to the Mumbai Indians franchise, where he played in the initial seasons of the IPL.

Jasprit Bumrah, a key player for the Mumbai Indians, has reportedly unfollowed the team’s official accounts on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

Speculation has arisen on social media, suggesting that Bumrah’s action may be linked to Hardik Pandya’s return to the Mumbai Indians.

Speculations on social media have surfaced, proposing that the possible reason for Hardik’s return to Mumbai Indians is causing discontentment and jealousy on Bumrah’s part. It is implied that Bumrah’s decision to unfollow Mumbai Indians’ social media accounts may be attributed to this alleged discontent, as hinted in the cryptic Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah was sidelined throughout IPL 2022 because of a back injury, which was reaffirmed by MI during the official player retention event on Sunday.