Rashid Khan Likely to Miss PSL 9 With Lahore Qalandars Due to Back Injury

Afghanistan’s premier leg-spinner, Rashid Khan is expected to be unavailable for the upcoming 9th season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with Lahore Qalandars due to a back injury.

According to the reports, Rashid Khan has undergone a minor lower-back surgery in the UK.

ALSO READ PCB Cancels ‘Palestine’ Fine on Azam Khan After Massive Public Pressure

Rashid Khan, chosen as a platinum-category player, has been a part of the Lahore Qalandars for the last three seasons in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He was also a member of the team when Lahore secured the PSL trophy in consecutive seasons.

The 25-year-old cricketer has an impressive record of 24 wickets in 17 matches and contributed 130 runs with the bat in the previous seasons of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Rashid Khan’s absence would be a significant setback for Lahore Qalandars in the upcoming PSL if he decides to withdraw his availability for the ninth season.

Earlier, Rashid Khan had also withdrawn from the Big Bash League (BBL) due to the injury. He was set to play for the Adelaide Strikers for the seventh consecutive year in the BBL, which is scheduled to commence next month.

ALSO READ Iftikhar Ahmed Opens Up on Preferring National T20 Despite Mega T10 Offer

The PSL draft is scheduled to commence in mid-December following the completion of the National T20 Cup. The 9th edition of PSL will run from February 8th to March 24th.