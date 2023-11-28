Karachi’s Brave Hero, Mohammad Aamir, Rescues 25 Lives from Fire Tragedy at Rashid Minhas Road Plaza

Mohammad Aamir, a courageous resident of Karachi, displayed tremendous bravery during a harrowing fire incident at R.J. Shopping Mall near Dalmia on Rashid Minhas Road. As the blaze engulfed the fifth and fourth floors of the building, nearly 25 individuals were trapped inside, including Aamir’s son, Abdul Subhan. Fortunately, Subhan managed to contact his father and informed him about the fire, pleading for help.

Aamir, an air conditioner technician, quickly summoned the fire brigade and offered to unlock the lift to access the upper floors. Alongside a firefighter, he ascended through the fire brigade’s ladder and swiftly opened the lift door, breaking the glass with a hammer to facilitate the rescue. Using an axe, he broke the grill and rescued a girl, assisted by a cutter.

Upon reaching the fourth floor, thick smoke surrounded them, making it increasingly challenging to breathe and see. Despite the perilous conditions, Aamir and the firefighter persisted in their efforts. They managed to escort all the individuals trapped on that floor, utilizing the same route they had arrived through.

Aamir recounted the ordeal, mentioning that the smoke had become overwhelming, making it difficult even with their masks on. In a panic-stricken situation, the route they took was initially sealed, but they broke through and finally led everyone to safety outside the building.

Amidst the chaos and turmoil of the fire, Mohammad Aamir’s quick thinking and bravery emerged as a beacon of hope. His selfless actions and determination to rescue those trapped inside the blazing building showcased an extraordinary level of courage.

Despite the immense danger posed by the smoke and flames, Aamir’s unwavering resolve to save lives stood as a testament to his heroism, earning him praise and admiration from the local community and authorities alike. His heroic efforts in the face of adversity serve as a reminder of the extraordinary valor that can emerge from ordinary individuals in times of crisis.

It’s essential to note that the FIR for this fire incident at Gulshan-e-Johar Shopping Mall has been filed by the government. According to the FIR, 11 individuals lost their lives in the tragedy, while five others sustained injuries.