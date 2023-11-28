Players Get Relegated from Gold to Silver Category for PSL 9

Tahir Baig, Mir Hamza and Rumman Raees have been shifted from Gold category to Silver category for the draft of the PSL 9.

In the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 draft, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made a significant change for three cricketers. Mir Hamza of Karachi Kings, Tahir Baig of Lahore Qalandars, and Rumman Raees of Islamabad United have been relegated upon request. These players were initially placed in the high-profile Gold category after the local player category was renewed.

ALSO READ Stats Prove Azam Khan is the Most Dangerous Power Hitter in World Cricket

However, in an unexpected turn, these players have successfully requested to be moved down, leading the PCB to reshuffle the categories and place them in the Silver category. This adjustment has created a ripple effect, adding a new layer of complexity to the PSL 9 draft. With the draft day approaching on 14 December in Lahore, teams now have the challenging task of adjusting their rosters within the constraints of the revised player categories and retaining their players in the given categories.

ALSO READ IOC Olympic Solidarity Awards Scholarships to Pakistani Athletes for Paris Games

This unexpected development has injected suspense and excitement into the upcoming PSL 9 draft.