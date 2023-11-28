Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar Replaces Senator Saifullah Abro as Chairman of Senate Standing Committee on Power

In a significant turn of events, Senator Saifullah Abro has been removed from his position as the Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Power following a motion of no confidence.

The motion, submitted under Senate Rules, garnered unanimous support, leading to Senator Abro’s removal from the prestigious role.

The no-confidence motion against Senator Abro was put forth by a coalition of Senators, including Bahramand Khan Tangi, Manzoor Kakar, Sana Jamali, Hafiz Abdul Karim, and Dilawar Khan.

The meeting, convened at the Parliament House and chaired by Additional Secretary Hafeezullah Sheikh, witnessed the unanimous election of Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar as the new Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Power. Senator Tarar has been entrusted with the responsibility to lead the committee towards a path of progress and efficiency.