Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar Replaces Senator Saifullah Abro as Chairman of Senate Standing Committee on Power

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 28, 2023 | 5:21 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

In a significant turn of events, Senator Saifullah Abro has been removed from his position as the Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Power following a motion of no confidence.

The motion, submitted under Senate Rules, garnered unanimous support, leading to Senator Abro’s removal from the prestigious role.

ALSO READ

The no-confidence motion against Senator Abro was put forth by a coalition of Senators, including Bahramand Khan Tangi, Manzoor Kakar, Sana Jamali, Hafiz Abdul Karim, and Dilawar Khan.

The meeting, convened at the Parliament House and chaired by Additional Secretary Hafeezullah Sheikh, witnessed the unanimous election of Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar as the new Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Power. Senator Tarar has been entrusted with the responsibility to lead the committee towards a path of progress and efficiency.

ProPK Staff

lens

Shan Baig Tells Fiza Khawar to Leave Pakistan After Her ‘Safe Space’ Rant
Read more in lens
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>