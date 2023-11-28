Uganda Likely to Qualify for T20 World Cup 2024 Over Zimbabwe

The African qualifiers for the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup are currently underway in the capital of Namibia, Windhoek. The hosts themselves have won four out of four matches, making them comfortable at the top of the table. Surprisingly, Uganda is sitting in second position, as they have won three out of four matches.

Here's the permutations for the final 2 x #T20WorldCup spots with all 7 teams having completed 4 matches each in Windhoek at the Africa Qualifier 14 of the 21 matches have been played with 7 left. – 🇳🇦 Hosts Namibia need to win either 1 of their 2 games left to qualify for sure pic.twitter.com/QWp2vrLTIA — Andrew Leonard (@CricketBadge) November 27, 2023

Uganda defeated Zimbabwe when they chased 137 in the allotted 20 overs. Pakistan-born Riazat Ali Shah played an instrumental role while opening the bowling and playing a well-knitted 42-run inning in the middle-order. He was adjudged the player of the match award for his performance.

Out of the seven African countries, Rwanda and Tanzania are already out of the picture. Namibia seems set to top the table, while Uganda, Kenya, and Zimbabwe are fighting for the second slot.

The top two teams from the African qualifiers will qualify for the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies which will run from 4 to 30 June. 20 teams will compete in the World Cup, with the United States and West Indies set to participate as host countries. The top eight teams from the previous tournament along with continental qualifiers will also play in the event.