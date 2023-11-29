FBR Chairman Confirms Mobile SIMs of Non-Filers Will Be Blocked

Published Nov 29, 2023

The Senate Standing Committee on Finance was informed on Wednesday that non-filers are set to face strict action including disconnection of utilities like electricity and gas and blocking of mobile SIMs.

At the committee’s meeting, presided over by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana informed the committee that FBR has obtained data of 2.5 million non-filers, including data of 1 million big non-filers.

Tiwana informed the committee that strict action will be taken against non-filers including disconnection of electricity and gas and blocking of mobile SIMs.

The chairman said that if tax returns are not filed within 30 days of receiving a notice, legal action will be taken.

The chairman said that FBR has obtained data from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and third parties regarding non-filers and notices are being sent to them. He further informed that home addresses and records of investment in properties are also being collected.

The FBR chairman said that FBR aims to take the number of filers to 7 million this year. He said that the number of registered taxpayers in the country is around 10.15 million which includes both salaried class and businessmen. However, out of these, only 5.3 million file tax returns.

>