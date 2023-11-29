FBR Warns Sugar Mills Against Sales Tax Evasion

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 29, 2023 | 8:03 pm

The monitoring teams from field formations of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) have been deputed on sugar mills across the country.

In a statement, FBR said the sugar is one of the notified products on which monitoring or tracking of production, sales, clearances, stocks or any other related activity is implemented.

Affixation of tax stamps is mandatory on each and every bag of sugar produced or supplied violation of which is a punishable offence under section 33(23) of the Act and liable to confiscation of products. Furthermore, the defaulter upon conviction can also face imprisonment up to 03 years.

Any effort at evasion of sales tax on sugar shall be dealt with iron hands and mill owners will be prosecuted for the offence, the statement added.

>