Pakistan Announces 17-Person Team Management for Australia Tour

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that former England all-rounder Adam Hollioake and Australia’s Simon Grant Helmot will join the coaching staff for Pakistan’s team management during the upcoming three-test match series for the Australia tour.
According to the details, Simon will assume the role of a high-performance coach, bringing extensive experience from his involvement with various T20 franchises worldwide and his prior role as the high-performance coach for Bangladesh.
In addition, Adam Hollioake will serve as the batting coach, leveraging his coaching expertise gained from his previous roles with the England Lions and the Hong Kong cricket team.
Here is the full management team:
|Name
|Role
|Name
|Role
|Mohammad Hafeez
|Team Director
|Simon Hemlot
|High Performance Coach
|Umar Gul
|Fast Bowling Coach
|Shahid Aslam
|Asst. Batting Coach
|Saeed Ajmal
|Spin Bowling Coach
|Naveed Akram Cheema
|Team Manager
|Adam Holloiake
|Batting Coach
|Mansoor Rana
|Asst. Team Manager
|Abdul Majeed
|Fielding Coach
|Lt Col (Rtd) Akhtar Hussain
|Security Manager
|Drikus Saaiman
|Strength & Conditioning Coach
|Raza Rashid Kitchlew
|Media Manager
|Cliffe Deacon
|Physiotherapist
|Dr Sohail Saleem
|Team Doctor
|Talha Ejaz
|Team Analyst
|Malang Ali
|Team Masseur
|Ammar Ahsan
|Videographer
Pakistan’s Test squad will begin their much-anticipated Test series against Australia in Perth, with the first Test scheduled from December 14 to 18.
The second test will take place in Melbourne on December 26, culminating in the final test in Sydney on January 3, 2024. The team’s departure from Lahore is set for November 30.