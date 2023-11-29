Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistan Announces 17-Person Team Management for Australia Tour

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Nov 29, 2023 | 11:46 am

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that former England all-rounder Adam Hollioake and Australia’s Simon Grant Helmot will join the coaching staff for Pakistan’s team management during the upcoming three-test match series for the Australia tour.

According to the details, Simon will assume the role of a high-performance coach, bringing extensive experience from his involvement with various T20 franchises worldwide and his prior role as the high-performance coach for Bangladesh.

In addition, Adam Hollioake will serve as the batting coach, leveraging his coaching expertise gained from his previous roles with the England Lions and the Hong Kong cricket team.

Here is the full management team:

Name Role Name Role
Mohammad Hafeez Team Director Simon Hemlot High Performance Coach
Umar Gul Fast Bowling Coach Shahid Aslam Asst. Batting Coach
Saeed Ajmal Spin Bowling Coach Naveed Akram Cheema Team Manager
Adam Holloiake Batting Coach Mansoor Rana Asst. Team Manager
Abdul Majeed Fielding Coach Lt Col (Rtd) Akhtar Hussain Security Manager
Drikus Saaiman Strength & Conditioning Coach Raza Rashid Kitchlew Media Manager
Cliffe Deacon Physiotherapist Dr Sohail Saleem Team Doctor
Talha Ejaz Team Analyst Malang Ali Team Masseur
Ammar Ahsan Videographer
Pakistan’s Test squad will begin their much-anticipated Test series against Australia in Perth, with the first Test scheduled from December 14 to 18.

The second test will take place in Melbourne on December 26, culminating in the final test in Sydney on January 3, 2024. The team’s departure from Lahore is set for November 30.

>