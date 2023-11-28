Reports Reveal Babar Azam Wanted to Miss Test Series Against Australia

Babar Azam had reportedly requested the Pakistan Cricket Board to give him rest for the Test series against Australia which was declined by the PCB.

Former Pakistani cricket captain Babar Azam has reportedly expressed his desire to opt out of the upcoming three-match Test series against Australia, citing the need for a well-deserved break after an extended period of continuous cricketing commitments.

Sources reveal that Babar Azam, who recently stepped down from the captaincy, is keen on rejuvenating both physically and mentally. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appears to have overridden his request, compelling the star batsman to participate in the forthcoming series.

This development follows a similar precedent set by fast bowler Haris Rauf, who has excluded himself from the Test squad for the Australia series reasoning his health as the unfit factor for the demanding format.

The situation raises questions about the balancing act between players’ well-being and the demands of international cricket. As Babar Azam finds himself caught between professional obligations and the imperative for rest, cricket enthusiasts await his return to the field after the recently concluded ODI World Cup 2023.