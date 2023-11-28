Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Reports Reveal Babar Azam Wanted to Miss Test Series Against Australia

By Ayna Dua | Published Nov 28, 2023 | 11:45 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Babar Azam had reportedly requested the Pakistan Cricket Board to give him rest for the Test series against Australia which was declined by the PCB.

Former Pakistani cricket captain Babar Azam has reportedly expressed his desire to opt out of the upcoming three-match Test series against Australia, citing the need for a well-deserved break after an extended period of continuous cricketing commitments.

ALSO READ

Sources reveal that Babar Azam, who recently stepped down from the captaincy, is keen on rejuvenating both physically and mentally. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appears to have overridden his request, compelling the star batsman to participate in the forthcoming series.

This development follows a similar precedent set by fast bowler Haris Rauf, who has excluded himself from the Test squad for the Australia series reasoning his health as the unfit factor for the demanding format.

ALSO READ

The situation raises questions about the balancing act between players’ well-being and the demands of international cricket. As Babar Azam finds himself caught between professional obligations and the imperative for rest, cricket enthusiasts await his return to the field after the recently concluded ODI World Cup 2023.

Ayna Dua

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>