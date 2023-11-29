Here are the International Players Signed Up for PSL 9 Draft So Far

The international stars including Shakib al Hasan, Rassie Van der Dussen, Hazratullah Zazai and Dawid Malan have officially entered the draft for the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League.

Cricket fans are in for a treat as the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 draft promises an exciting lineup of international players. South African batter Rassie Van der Dussen, known for his explosive style and anchoring skills with Islamabad United, is set to join, adding excitement and depth to PSL 9.

Bangladesh’s top all-rounder Shakib al Hasan is also entering the PSL 2024 draft, drawing interest from teams due to his previous impactful stints with Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings.

Additionally, England’s dynamic left-handed batsman Dawid Malan is making a comeback, having played for Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United before. Afghanistan’s Hazratullah Zazai, an aggressive batter, is another notable addition aiming to leave his mark in PSL 9.

The inclusion of these international stars has created anticipation for the draft, setting the stage for an action-packed T20 season in Pakistan. Cricket enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly looking forward to the draft of PSL 9 to see the finalized squads for each team including the exciting overseas talent.