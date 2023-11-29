Shan Masood Reveals He Wanted Haris Rauf in Team for Australia Tour

Pakistan’s test captain expressed his disappointment at Haris Rauf’s absence from the test squad for the upcoming series in Australia.

During today’s press conference ahead of the tour, Shan Masood revealed that he had hoped for Haris Rauf to be part of the test series.

ALSO READ Mohammad Hafeez Shares Details Behind Conversation With Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir

Masood emphasized the value of having Rauf on Australian pitches, citing the impressive performances of England fast bowler Mark Wood in previous matches in Australia. Despite recognizing Rauf as a potentially valuable asset, Masood disclosed that the fast bowler declined his availability for the test squad.

Rauf’s decision to skip the Australia tour and focus on white-ball cricket caused an uproar in the cricketing fraternity with Chief Selector, Wahab Riaz, voicing his displeasure on Rauf’s decision,

The first test between Pakistan and Australia is set to begin at 7:20 AM in Pakistan on December 14. The subsequent two Tests, along with a four-day warm-up match, will kick off at 4:30 AM.

ALSO READ Pakistan Announces 17-Person Team Management for Australia Tour

The Boxing Day Test between the two teams is slated to occur at the prestigious Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26 to December 30, while the third and final match is scheduled to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground, starting on January 3, 2024.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Test squad is scheduled to depart Lahore tomorrow for their upcoming series against Australia.