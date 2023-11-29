Mohammad Hafeez Shares Details Behind Conversation With Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Hafeez, who recently took over as Pakistan’s team director, has revealed details of his discussions with former cricketers Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir.

Hafeez personally contacted Amir to discuss his retirement decision and suggested that resuming domestic cricket could be a pathway for him to regain his place in the Pakistan national team.

Hafeez said, “I called Mohammad Amir myself and said that if you want to play for Pakistan, you should take your retirement back and you should play domestic cricket.

He added, “If you perform well, you will be selected in the Pakistan team. Once you come into the team, I assure you that you will be given equal opportunities as others. However, he said that he has moved on in his life and his priorities have changed in life, which we have to respect.”

Hafeez also disclosed that he personally reached out to Imad Wasim, encouraging him to contemplate signing a central contract. Despite deliberating on the proposal, Wasim informed Hafeez of his unavailability for the New Zealand series, and just two days later, formally announced his retirement.

He said, “I called Imad Wasim myself and said that he is in my plans for the Pakistan team and he should serve Pakistan cricket. I asked him for his availability and he said that he will think about it and will let me know.”

He added, “After two days, he messaged me saying that he was not available for the New Zealand series. After another two days, Imad Wasim announced his retirement.”

Imad Wasim’s retirement caught many by surprise, given that the left-handed all-rounder remains in excellent physical condition and showcased a commendable performance in Pakistan’s recent T20I series against New Zealand.

Imad Wasim was one of Pakistan’s finest all-rounders in limited-overs cricket currently, showcasing his prowess with both bat and ball.

He once held the prestigious title of No. 1 T20I bowler in the world, and his memorable batting performance in the 2019 World Cup against Afghanistan played a pivotal role in Pakistan’s victory.