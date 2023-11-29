This Huawei Tablet is Among the First With Two-Way Satellite Messaging

Huawei hosted a product launch event in China yesterday where it introduced a new HarmonyOS tablet and its Windows laptop.

The MatePad Pro 11 2024, recently spotted on Geekbench, boasts an upgraded Kirin 9000s chipset. On the other hand, the MateBook D16 2024 offers configurability with an Intel 13th gen Core i9 processor.

Huawei MatePad Pro 11 2024

Huawei’s latest MatePad Pro tablet features an 11-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1,600 x 2,560 pixels, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and a peak brightness of 600 nits. The device, housed in an aluminum chassis and measuring just 5.9mm in thickness, is equipped with six speakers for an immersive audio experience.

The MatePad Pro 11 introduces Huawei’s Kirin 9000s chipset, featuring a 1+3+4 CPU configuration. According to a recent Geekbench listing, the synthetic performance aligns with that of the regular Kirin 9000s and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865.

ALSO READ Huawei is Testing Starlink-Like Internet With Up to 660 Mbps Speed

The tablet is equipped with 12 GB of RAM and offers storage options of 256 GB or 512 GB. It is also the first MatePad to support two-way Beidou Satellite messaging.

On the back, there’s a 13MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide lens, while the front features a 16MP camera housed within a punch-hole cutout. HarmonyOS 4 covers the software side, and the tablet is powered by an 8,300 mAh battery with 66W charging support. Additionally, it includes Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and supports the third-generation Huawei M-Pencil.

The MatePad Pro 11 2024 is available in grey, blue, white, and black color options. The pricing starts at $592 for the 12/256 GB variant, while the 12/512 GB version is priced at $663.

MateBook D16 2024

As for the MateBook Pro D16 2024, it features a 16-inch IPS LCD with a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and a peak brightness of up to 300 nits. The top bezel integrates a 1080p webcam, and the power button includes a fingerprint scanner.

The laptop is equipped with a full-sized keyboard with a numpad, a five-point touchpad, dual speakers, and dual microphones.

The base configuration features a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and Intel UHD graphics, while the more advanced models come equipped with i7 and i9 processors along with Intel Iris Xe graphics. All models include 16 GB LPDDR4X RAM and a 1 TB M.2 SSD of the 2280 size.

In terms of connectivity, the laptop offers 1 USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-A), 1 USB 2.0 (Type-A), 1 USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-C) with support for DisplayPort 1.2, 1 HDMI, and a headphone/mic combo jack. For wireless connectivity, you get WiFi 6e and Bluetooth 5.1.

The software side is managed by Windows 11 Home Edition and the battery is rated at 70Wh with 65W charging over USB-C.

The MateBook D16 2024 is available in space gray and silver color options. The starting price for the baseline Core i5 model is $705, the Core i7 version is priced at $847, and the most expensive one is the Core i9 model at $917.