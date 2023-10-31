Huawei Nova 11 SE Launched With 108MP Camera, 90Hz OLED, and 66W Charging

Huawei has officially unveiled the Nova 11 SE today on the company’s website. The official specifications indicate a slim profile and an impressive 108 MP primary camera with the notable absence of 5G connectivity, and Huawei has opted to withhold specific details regarding the chipset.

Design and Display

The smartphone boasts a 10-bit 6.67″ flat OLED panel featuring 1080p resolution, a 90 Hz refresh rate, and comprehensive 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage.

Impressively, the Nova 11 SE showcases an exceptionally slim profile, measuring just 7.39 mm in thickness. Despite its sleek design, it maintains a weight of 186 grams.

Internals and Software

Although there is no mention of a chipset in the phone’s official listing, a retail store entry revealed that the Nova 11 SE is equipped with the Snapdragon 680, a chipset exclusively designed for LTE connectivity, employing a 6 nm process and featuring a 2.4 GHz CPU. Despite these details, the exact amount of RAM remains undisclosed.

The phone runs on HarmonyOS 4, becoming a part of a growing ecosystem encompassing over 100 million devices equipped with this new operating system. It introduces an enhanced notification center, improved management of permissions for potentially risky applications, and a Live Window feature that extends ongoing activities, conveniently located in the notification bar.

Cameras

The main camera setup on the back includes a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP macro camera. It can record 1080p video clips.

Positioned centrally is a single punch hole housing a 32 MP selfie camera capable of recording video at up to 1080p resolution.

Battery and Pricing

The 4,500 mAh battery supports rapid 66W charging, with Huawei asserting that it can charge from 0% to 100% in only 32 minutes. The charger and the requisite cable are included in the retail package.

ALSO READ Honor Play 8T Launched With Massive Battery and 256 GB Storage for Only $150

Nova 11 SE is offered in three color options: Green, White, and Black. Pricing starts at $273 for the 256 GB variant and goes up to $300 for the 512 GB storage option.

Huawei Nova 11 SE Specifications