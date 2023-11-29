UN Women Pakistan Launches 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence

UN Women Pakistan with the support of the Government of Japan marked the “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence” through its #KoiJawaazNahi advocacy campaign at the historic Mohenjo Daro site in Sindh. This campaign aims to leverage Mohenjo Daro’s historical and cultural significance to spotlight the persistent challenge of gender-based violence, fostering collective action for prevention and elimination.

Dr. Shakir Shah – Director Mohenjo Daro during his welcome speech said, “ We are delighted to welcome this campaign in the rich cultural heritage of Mohenjo Daro, an ancient city of the Indus Valley Civilization. as a symbol of resilience and potential inspiration for advancing women’s empowerment and reflecting a strategic and culturally sensitive approach to addressing gender-based violence.”

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is an international civil society-led annual campaign. It commences on 25 November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and ends on 10 December, Human Rights Day, indicating that violence against women is the most pervasive breach of human rights worldwide.

While addressing the audience, Nasir Aftab Pathan – DIG Larkana said, “I am honored to support UN Women’s 16 Days Campaign at Mohenjo Daro. As DIG Larkana, I believe in the power of collective action to address gender-based violence and create a safer community for all.”

Abdul Waheed Shaikh, Commissioner Larkana said, “As Commissioner of Larkana, I stand in solidarity with the UN Women’s initiative at Mohenjo Daro. Embracing our heritage, we amplify the call to end gender-based violence, fostering a society where every individual thrives free from fear.”

The #KoiJawazNahi campaign is launched at Mohenjo Daro and is set to traverse Quetta and Peshawar before culminating in Islamabad. The primary concept behind this initiative involves illuminating historical structures in these cities with the color orange, symbolizing a brighter future, free of violence.

ALSO READ Thousands of Pakistanis Cannot Go Abroad Because of COVID-19 Vaccines

It was accompanied by street theatre performance based on the importance of the economic stability of women. The event also features an exhibition highlighting the contributions of home-based workers who turned their lives around with the help of the UN Women’s Economic Empowerment Initiative.

Sharmeela Rassool, Country Representative of UN Women Pakistan, stated, “Investing to prevent violence against women is not just a theme; it’s a call for tangible action. By choosing Mohenjo Daro as the launch site, we emphasize the resilience of women throughout history and the need to protect their rights in the present day.”

Concurrently, the campaign actively promotes and advocates for this year’s theme, “Invest to Prevent Violence Against Women & Girls,” aiming to reach the masses.