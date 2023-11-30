Chinese Firm Strategically Invests in Pakistan’s Renewable Energy Sector

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 30, 2023 | 5:59 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

China-based M/s. CNNP Rich Energy Co. Ltd. strategically invests in Pakistan’s renewable energy sector through its wholly-owned subsidiary M/s. CRE International Co., Limited.

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has granted approval for the acquisition of M/s. Super Success Investments Limited (SSIL) by M/s. CRE International Co., Limited. CRE is the wholly owned subsidiary of CNNP Rich Energy Co. Limited located in Hong Kong. Whereas M/s. Super Success Investments Limited (SSIL) is based in Mauritius.

ALSO READ

SSIL owns 100 percent shareholding of M/s. UEP Wind Power (Private) Limited, is a private company operating and maintaining a 99MW wind-powered electric generation facility in Pakistan. CRE has acquired SSIL and thus indirectly acquired UEP Wind Power Pakistan.

CCP conducted a comprehensive review of the merger documentation. Given that the transaction did not lead to the dominance of the acquirer in the relevant market, the CCP has granted approval for the merger.

This transaction serves as a testament to the growing interest of foreign investors in Pakistan’s renewable energy sector. While the transaction indirectly reflects a substantial foreign investment in the country’s energy landscape, it also underscores the potential for collaborative advancements in the renewable energy domain.

ProPK Staff

lens

‘The Student’: Sebastian Stan Stars as Donald Trump in Hollywood Biopic
Read more in lens

proproperty

RDA Issues Show-Cause Notice to Illegal Housing Scheme ‘Hawk’s Melbourne’
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>