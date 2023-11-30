Govt Unlikely to Share Any Good News on Petrol Price Today

The price of petrol in Pakistan is likely to remain unchanged for the next fortnight while a slight cut is expected in the price of high-speed diesel.

According to industry sources, the ex-refinery and ex-depot prices of petroleum products did not register any major fluctuations during the last fortnight.

The ex-depot price of petrol has gone up marginally while the ex-depot price of high-speed diesel has seen a slight decline.

It is pertinent to mention here that at the last fortnightly review of petroleum prices, the government cut the price of petrol by Rs. 2.04 per liter while the price of high-speed diesel was slashed by Rs. 6.47 per liter. The current price of petrol is Rs. 281.34 while the price of high-speed diesel is Rs. 296.71.