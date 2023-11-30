Redmi Watch 4 and Buds 5 Pro Launched With Long Battery Life for $70 Each

Alongside the Redmi K70 series, Xiaomi has also updated some of its wearables including the Redmi Watch and Buds family. The Buds 5 Pro bring a premium touch to the regular Redmi Buds 5 and Watch 4 is the first Redmi smartwatch to get an aluminum alloy casing.

Redmi Buds 5 Pro

The Redmi Buds 5 Pro feature a classic in-ear design and are equipped with dynamic drivers, including 10mm ceramic-coated tweeters and 11mm titanium-plated woofers. These earbuds support LHDC 5.0 Hi-Res audio streaming and have active noise cancellation capable of suppressing up to 52dB of external sound.

These buds connect via Bluetooth 5.3, and there’s also a special e-Sports edition that includes a USB-C 2.4Ghz transmitter, reducing latency to a mere 20ms. The total battery life, combining the earbuds and their charging case, is estimated at 38 hours, with the buds alone offering 6.5 hours of playtime with active noise cancellation (ANC) on, and 10 hours with it off.

Available in black, white, blue, and black/orange, the Redmi Buds 5 Pro is priced at $70 in China.

Redmi Watch 4

The Redmi Watch 4 boasts a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 390 x 450 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The screen can reach up to 600 nits in peak brightness and features Always-On display capability.

Notably, this is the first Redmi Watch to incorporate an aluminum alloy case and it also comes with a 5ATM waterproof rating.

The watch runs on Xiaomi’s HyperOS and includes features like onboard GNSS positioning, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. It offers comprehensive health monitoring, including heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep, and stress tracking, along with over 150 sports modes, voice-guided workouts, and recovery programs.

Equipped with a 470 mAh battery, the Watch 4 promises up to 10 days of usage with an Always-On display and all health tracking features active, or up to 20 days on a lighter usage regime.

In China, the Redmi Watch 4 is available for $70. Both the Redmi Watch 4 and Buds 5 Pro can be exported from AliExpress.