Tecno Spark 20 Brings Major Upgrades and iPhone Looks for Same Budget Price

Tecno has quietly introduced a new addition to its Spark series, the Tecno Spark 20. While the company has yet to announce the pricing and availability, the full specifications of this budget-friendly device are now listed on Tecno’s global website.

Design and Display

The Tecno Spark 20 boasts a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display, offering HD+ resolution and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. A notable design feature is its punch-hole cutout, housing a 32MP front-facing camera.

This is complemented by the Dynamic Port, an innovative design element that displays notifications and system status information around the camera cutout.

Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a headphone jack, and IP53 ingress protection, enhancing its usability and durability.

Camera and Internals

Under the hood, the Spark 20 is powered by a Helio G85 chipset, supported by 8GB of RAM and a generous 256GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD. On the rear, the device features a 50MP main camera accompanied by an AI lens and dual LED flash sensors.

The device runs on HiOS, based on Android 13, ensuring a contemporary and user-friendly interface. It’s equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W charging, promising extended usage times.

Color Options and Availability

The Tecno Spark 20 will be available in a range of colors, including Gravity Black, Cyber White, Neon Gold, and Magic Skin Blue. While Tecno has not yet disclosed the pricing, it is expected to be revealed soon.

Specifications