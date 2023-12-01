Tecno Spark 20 Brings Major Upgrades and iPhone Looks for Same Budget Price

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 1, 2023 | 6:12 pm

Tecno has quietly introduced a new addition to its Spark series, the Tecno Spark 20. While the company has yet to announce the pricing and availability, the full specifications of this budget-friendly device are now listed on Tecno’s global website.

Design and Display

The Tecno Spark 20 boasts a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display, offering HD+ resolution and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. A notable design feature is its punch-hole cutout, housing a 32MP front-facing camera.

This is complemented by the Dynamic Port, an innovative design element that displays notifications and system status information around the camera cutout.

Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a headphone jack, and IP53 ingress protection, enhancing its usability and durability.

Camera and Internals

Under the hood, the Spark 20 is powered by a Helio G85 chipset, supported by 8GB of RAM and a generous 256GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD. On the rear, the device features a 50MP main camera accompanied by an AI lens and dual LED flash sensors.

The device runs on HiOS, based on Android 13, ensuring a contemporary and user-friendly interface. It’s equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W charging, promising extended usage times.

Color Options and Availability

The Tecno Spark 20 will be available in a range of colors, including Gravity Black, Cyber White, Neon Gold, and Magic Skin Blue. While Tecno has not yet disclosed the pricing, it is expected to be revealed soon.

Specifications

Specification Tecno Spark 20
Display 6.6″ IPS LCD, HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate
Processor Helio G85 chipset
RAM & Storage 8GB RAM, 256GB storage (expandable via microSD)
Main Camera 50MP main camera, AI lens, dual LED flash
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 5000 mAh, supports 18W charging
OS HiOS (based on Android 13)
Additional Features Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, headphone jack, IP53 ingress protection
Colors Gravity Black, Cyber White, Neon Gold, Magic Skin Blue

