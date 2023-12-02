Pakistan Youth Leadership Initiative Aims to Uplift Youngsters Across The Country

The Pakistan Youth Leadership Initiative (PYLI), a program focused on youth development, has been established through a partnership between the British Council Pakistan and Education Above All.

This three-year initiative, spearheaded by the British Council Pakistan, will be executed in collaboration with the Government of Pakistan’s Youth Development Program, UNDP Pakistan, local Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), and public universities.

Funding for this project is jointly provided by the Education Above All Foundation, specifically through its “Reach Out to Asia” (ROTA) program, as part of its “Global Citizenship Education for Climate Action” (GCED) initiative. The formal agreement for this collaboration was signed at the 11th WISE Summit in Doha on November 28.

The goal of the PYLI project is to empower young men and women in Pakistan to be knowledgeable about social and ethical principles and to embrace diversity through inclusive and responsible initiatives that contribute to the local, national, and global agendas for sustainable development, with a focus on climate action.

By prioritizing high-quality education for youth, the project aims to build a strong foundation for each new generation in Pakistan, fostering a society that is both prosperous and environmentally conscious.

James Hampson, Country Director, British Council Pakistan said:

The Pakistan Youth Leadership Initiative will help young people shape their future as leaders of tomorrow in the face of today’s climate crisis. The British Council is honored to partner once again with Education Above All and Reach Out to Asia.

Professor Dr Zia Ul Qayyum, Executive Director, Higher Education Commission Pakistan said:

Climate issues extend beyond Pakistan, affecting the entire world. We are actively engaging the youth through various initiatives, with the British Council collaborating on these efforts. Notably, the Green Youth Movement, a prominent project led by HEC, has established Green Youth Movement clubs in 137 universities.

