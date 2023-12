It is important to highlight that, due to the unavailability of a stretcher, Shadab Khan had to be carried on his shoulders.

After Shadab Khan left the field, the medical examination commenced, revealing no indications of any serious injuries, according to reports.

It should be noted that during the Abu Dhabi T10 league, Muhammad Amir, the former Pakistani fast bowler, suffered an injury to his bowling finger.

ALSO READ PCB Warned to Stay Away From Gambling Sponsorships for PSL

Meanwhile, Shadab’s Rawalpindi team won the match by 3 wickets in the Super Eight stage of the National T20 Cup 2023, which is currently underway.