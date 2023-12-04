Here’s Australia’s Squad for First Test Against Pakistan

Cricket Australia (CA) announced a 14-man squad for the first Test of the three-match series against Pakistan on Sunday, scheduled to take place in Perth on December 14th.

According to the details, Australia has included the uncapped Lance Morris in the 14-man squad, alongside the experienced duo of Steve Smith and David Warner, who have also been included.

The Australian team will be led by Pat Cummins, the captain who secured victory in the World Cup 2023 and also led the team to success in the World Test Championship 2023.

Here is the Australian Test squad for the first test:

Australia Squad

David Warner Usman Khawaja Marnus Labushagne Steve Smith Mitchell Marsh Alex Carey Pat Cummins (c) Travis Head Mitchell Starc Nathon Lyon Josh Hazlewood Scott Boland Cameron Green Lance Morris

David Warner, the Aussie opener who previously announced his retirement from Test cricket after a 12-year career, has been named in the squad for the first Test, along with Usman Khawaja.

The team also includes Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Greene, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, and Mitchell Marsh.

George Bailey, the Australian chief selector, mentioned that there are still chances for additional players to prove their worth and be considered for the upcoming Tests against Pakistan in Melbourne and Sydney, as well as the subsequent two-match series against West Indies.

He said in the statement, “We look forward to seeing the continued strong performances from players who have been performing domestically, many of whom will get a tremendous opportunity in the Prime Minister’s XI fixture against Pakistan later this week.”

Pakistan, who have been without a victory in Australia for almost thirty years, are gearing up for the upcoming series.

The Green Shirts have already announced the 18-member squad for the upcoming three-test series, which will be led by the newly appointed captain, Shan Masood.

Pakistan Squad

Shan Masood (c) Imam-ul-Haq Abdullah Shafique Babar Azam Saud Shakeel Sarfraz Ahmed (wk) Mohammad Rizwan (wk) Agha Ali Salman Faheem Ashraf Aamer Jamal Shaheen Afridi Khurram Shehzad Mir Hamza Hasan Ali Saim Ayub Abrar Ahmed Mohammad Waim Jr Noman Ali

Meanwhile, the first Test match is scheduled to take place in Perth from December 14th to 18th. The highly anticipated match is set to commence at 7:20 AM Pakistan Time. Before that, the Green Shirts will face the Prime Minister’s XI for a four-day warm-up match in Canberra on December 6th.