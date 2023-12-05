Calling All Foodies! Golootlo Unveils an Exclusive Treat – Get a KFC Zinger and Drink Combo for Just Rs 350!

By Sponsored | Published Dec 5, 2023 | 12:19 pm

Mehngai not letting you enjoy your favorite meals?

Golootlo brings you an exclusive deal: a KFC Zinger burger with a drink, all for just Rs 350.

This phenomenal deal is all about Golootlo’s commitment to making your dining experience extraordinary. With Golootlo, accessing this delectable combo is as easy as scanning Golootlo QR with the app or using PayPak/UPI Golootlo debit cards to claim your special treat at your nearest KFC outlet.

But the perks of Golootlo don’t stop with KFC. The app opens up a world of over 30,000+ brands offering discounts across dining, lifestyle, travel, and healthcare. Golootlo is dedicated to bringing you the best deals, making every day more enjoyable and affordable.

“At Golootlo, we’re all about making your savings super satisfying! This incredible offer is our way of delighting our users,” stated a Golootlo representative.

Ready for your next great meal at an incredible value? Download the Golootlo app today from the App Store or Google Play, and start exploring a world full of discounts, available on both the App Store and Google Play. Treat yourself to a delightful meal, courtesy of Golootlo!”

Sponsored

This article has been produced in collaboration with our advertising partners.

>