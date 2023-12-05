Huawei to Hold Major Launch Event on December 12

Huawei has set December 12 for its upcoming announcement event in Dubai. The event named the Innovative Product Launch is teased on social media as the unveiling of a “Creation of beauty.” This could potentially include the MatePad Pro 13.2, the MatePad Pro 11 2024, or both.

The social media teaser also hints at some unique accessories, possibly earphones or another smart gadget running on HarmonyOS, shown in the top right corner.

The MatePad Pro 13.2, launched in September, features a notched display, a Kirin 9000S chipset, and a 10,100 mAh battery. Its 11-inch counterpart followed two months later, sporting the same chipset but otherwise sharing most specifications, including design and dimensions, with the 2022 version of the MatePad Pro 11.

As a reminder, the Huawei MatePad Pro 11 2024 is also powered by the Kirin 9000S SoC and has an OLED display with a resolution of 1,600 x 2,560 pixels, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and a peak brightness of 600 nits. The said chipset has a 1+3+4 CPU configuration and goes on par with the Snapdragon 865 in terms of performance. It offers up to 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of storage space and it is the first Huawei tablet to feature two satellite messaging. Battery capacity is rated at 8,300 mAh with 66W fast wired charging support.

Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 and 11 boast slim bezels and similar screen appearances, leaving it uncertain which model will be featured at the event. However, there’s heightened curiosity about the other product teased, which appears distinct from Huawei’s previous mobile and wearable offerings.