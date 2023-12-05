Pakistan’s Public Debt Increases by 24.5% to Rs. 62.48 Trillion in One Year

The total public debt stock of the federal government increased by 24.5 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in October 2023 as compared to the same month of the last year.

According to the monthly data issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the debt stock increased to Rs. 62.483 trillion in October 2023 as compared to Rs. 50.207 trillion in October 2022, an increase of Rs. 12.276 trillion.

On a month-on-month basis, the total public debt stock of the federal government increased by 0.3 percent from Rs. 62.291 trillion recorded in September 2023.

The data shows that the domestic debt of the central government increased by 24.1 percent from Rs. 32.556 trillion in October 2022 to Rs. 40.409 trillion in October 2023.

Out of total domestic debt, the long-term public debt increased from Rs. 25.690 trillion to Rs. 31.293 trillion and the stock of short-term debt increased from Rs. 6.763 trillion to Rs. 8.988 trillion during the last year.