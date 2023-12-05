SNGPL Seeks 137% Increase in Price of Gas

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has filed a petition before the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) seeking a 137 percent increase in gas charges for consumers.

The petition has been filed by SNGPL for review of its estimated revenue requirements/prescribed price for the current fiscal year (FY24).

The petitioner has projected a shortfall in revenue requirement for FY24 at Rs. 179,160 million, including Rs. 697 million on account of the LPG Air-mix project for FY24, seeking an increase in its average prescribed price by Rs. 506.35 per MMBTU effective July 1, 2023.

The gas company has also included Rs. 427,830 million against the previous year’s shortfall, thereby seeking the total average prescribed price of Rs. 2,971.98 per MMBTU with effect from July 1, 2023, to compensate for the increase in the cost of gas/RLNG and other components of the petition.

The regulator will conduct a public hearing on this matter on December 11.