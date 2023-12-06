PCB to Install New Digital Screens in Lahore and Karachi Stadiums

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is planning to install new digital screens in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, and National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi. PCB plans to complete the installation of the screens before initiating the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) in February 2024.

The cause for concern is the increased expense that will come with rapid work completion. It is believed that the screens will be imported from foreign shores and cost PCB a hefty amount.

According to sources, the installation process will cost approximately Rs. 2.5 billion but it will have its advantages. The scoreboard and match replays on the new screen will enhance the spectator experience in the stadium. The disheartened supporters, who complain about the quality of television broadcasting, will have a new tool to ponder.

PCB wants the PSL to take place in two, or four venues. This has made Peshawar Zalmi infuriated as they want their home ground, Arbab Niaz Stadium, to become a part of the PSL venues.

The installation of new screens at the two venues indicates that PSL might occur on these two venues, while Rawalpindi and Multan might be neglected.