You Can Now PTA Approve Samsung Galaxy A53 on Interest-Free Installments

Alfa Mall’s PTA approval service also extends to mid-ranger phones, though it only includes two Samsung Galaxy A series phones for now. You can get a Samsung Galaxy A53 5G approved at Alfa Mall for a total cost of Rs. 60,000, or Rs. 10,000 per month.

As with every other phone, the Galaxy A53 5G can be PTA-approved on interest-free installments at the online store in 3-month or 6-month installment plans without any markup. A processing fee of 5% is charged on the 6-month installment plan.

Note that this service is only available to Bank Alfalah credit card holders.

You can sign up for this PTA approval service by choosing your desired installment plan (3 months or 6 months), entering your CNIC number, and the IMEI numbers of your Samsung Galaxy A53 5G. This is found under the phone’s settings menu at the bottom of the list in the “About Phone” section, or on the handset’s original retail box.

Once your payment is complete, Alfa Mall will generate a PTA approval request and your phone should be approved within 5 to 7 days. After 7 days, an Alfa Mall merchant will give you a call to confirm that your phone has been successfully approved, but if you don’t get a call within 7 days, you can head over to PTA’s official website and check manually by entering your IMEI number.

Unlike some flagship phones on the website, the Galaxy A53 5G only has a single listing at Alfa Mall.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G