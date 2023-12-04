You Can Now PTA Approve Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra on Interest-Free Installments

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra can be PTA-approved from Alfa Mall on installments so you don’t have to pay the entire sum. The phone can be approved for Rs. 119,999, meaning you can pay as low as Rs. 20,000 a month.

This is because Alfa Mall gives you options to opt for a 3-month or a 6-month installment, both of which have 0% markup. However, a processing fee of 5% will be charged on the 6-month installment plan.

Keep in mind that only Bank Alfalah card holders are eligible for this offer.

The process is the same as always. You simply have to choose your installment plan (3 months or 6 months), enter your CNIC number, and the IMEI number/s of your phone you wish to approve. A phone’s IMEI number is typically found in its settings menu under the ‘About Phone’ section and on the retail box.

Once your payment is complete, a request for PTA approval will be generated and your phone should be approved within 5 to 7 days. After 7 days, a merchant from Alfa Mall will call you, but if you don’t receive a call within 7 days, you can check the approval status of your phone yourself on PTA’s official website by entering your IMEI number.

There is also a separate entry for Galaxy S22 Ultra’s PTA approval for a total of Rs. 131,600 on the same website from a seller called Q Commerce 360. There is no reason to go for this one as it is over Rs. 10,000 more expensive. But the option is there should the cheaper alternative run out.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Specs