LDA Destroys Seven Illegal Housing Societies in Lahore

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) during its ongoing operation against illegal housing societies destroyed the infrastructure of seven such societies on Wednesday.

According to details, various teams of the authority took action against Royal Smart City, Eagle Homes, and Albek scheme located on Soay Asal Raiwand Road.

Furthermore, Rana Park and Zaheer Villas near College Road, and Vital Orchard Scheme on Jaya Baga Road also faced action. The sewerage system, boundary walls, offices, and roads of these unauthorized schemes were destroyed by the authorities.

Additionally, the extension office, which was constructed without getting approval from the LDA, of the Dream Housing Scheme was also sealed.

The operation was carried out upon the directives of Commissioner Lahore & DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa. Different departments of the authority, including the directorate of Private Housing Schemes and Enforcement Wing, were part of the operation.