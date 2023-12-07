Prices of Popular Fish Varieties Soar By 50%

Over the last year, inflation has significantly increased in Pakistan with fish prices soaring by up to 50 percent compared to the previous season.

As per reports, the per kilogram price of farmed rahu fish has reached Rs. 500. Meanwhile, the desi rahu fish’s price has also surged to Rs. 800 per kg.

Similarly, one kilogram of Sole fish is being sold at Rs. 1,800, while mullet fish is available in the market at a price ranging between Rs. 600 and Rs. 700 per kilogram.

According to traders, the increased production costs are a significant factor behind the rising prices of goods, including fish.

On the other hand, the price of chicken recently witnessed a decrease by Rs. 20 in Lahore, providing a slight relief for consumers amid these challenging economic conditions.

It must be noted that the per KG price of chicken meat had increased up to Rs. 600 across the country due to various reasons, including the escalating costs of poultry feed, a shortage of chicks, and the rise in electricity and gas tariffs.