PSL Franchises Release their Star Players Ahead of PSL 9 Draft

PSL franchises have released their key players for the upcoming draft hinting major shifts in the outfits of the teams.

Anticipation is building for the forthcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 draft on 13th December, as franchises strategically reshape their teams by releasing key players. Among the notable departures is Fakhar Zaman, a longstanding figure in Lahore Qalandars, hinting at a potential shift in team dynamics. Quetta Gladiators have chosen to release their main all rounder Mohammad Nawaz, while Karachi Kings bid farewell to both Mohammad Amir and Haider Ali. Although Haider Ali was a new entry in the Kings’ lineup, Mohammad Amir served as the premier pacer for the team seasons after seasons.

Shahnawaz Dahani, the pace talent, has departed from Multan Sultans, and hard-hitting batter Asif Ali has been released by Islamabad United. Karachi Kings further undergo changes with the departure of young Qasim Akram, and Peshawar Zalmi sees the exit of promising pacer Arshad Iqbal.

These strategic decisions underscore the dynamic nature of team compositions, in order to accommodate the evolving circumstances. Fans eagerly await the draft to discover whether these players will reunite with their former teams or embark on new journeys with different franchises in PSL 9.