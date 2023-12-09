Google Launches NotebookLM AI Chatbot for Students and Professionals

Google’s latest and greatest AI model Gemini has a significant emphasis on education and professional use and the company is capitalizing on that with a new chatbot called NotebookLM. The name makes it clear enough that it’s an AI chatbot meant for students and professionals.

Google claims that this is the world’s first AI notebook and that it’s powered by Gemini Pro, the middle tier of its powerful Large Language Model (LLM) that also powers Bard. It is rolling out to customers in the US at the moment.

NotebookLM has been in early access since June this year, so Google has been asking workers, creators, students, and educators about how they have been using it to learn more.

Gemini Pro is primarily used for document understanding and reasoning for NotebookLM, but there are also other models at play, including PaLM 2, to ensure that the AI chatbot is working as intended. Google is planning to add several new features over the next few weeks now that NotebookLM has been officially launched.

One of the features coming soon is the “Noteboard” which can save responses from NotebookLM, excerpts gathered from resources, and all the notes written by users, which should make for an organized experience that lets users access everything in one spot.

NotebookLM is also capable of working with multiple notes to summarize all of them, combine them into one note, create an outline, a study guide, or something much bigger. You can also give the AI chatbot dynamic instructions based on what you are doing at the moment.

There is no word on when NotebookLM will roll out in the US, but once it does, it should prove to be extremely useful for students and professionals alike.