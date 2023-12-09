OnePlus 12 Global Launch Date Confirmed

OnePlus 12, already available in China, had not yet been confirmed for a global release until recently.

Speculation suggested a January 23 launch date, which was officially confirmed during the Never Settle Summit in Antwerp, Belgium. This event was a special gathering organized by OnePlus to celebrate the brand’s tenth anniversary and to connect with its community.

At the summit, Alexander Vanderhaeghe, the Country Manager for OnePlus Benelux, announced the European launch date of January 23 for the OnePlus 12, alongside the introduction of the OnePlus 12R. The OnePlus 12R is likely going to be region-specific with slight reductions in specifications. It will probably feature in India first.

ALSO READ OnePlus 12 Launched As One of the Best Android Phones to Date

Additionally, OnePlus announced its foray into the Internet of Things (IoT) market and revealed plans to launch the black OnePlus Open in early 2024. Realme, which is a subsidiary of OnePlus’s sister company Oppo, also launched the Realme GT 5 Pro recently in China, which is essentially an affordable cousin to the OnePlus 12.

ALSO READ Realme GT 5 Pro Launched as an Affordable Cousin to OnePlus 12

There is no word on its global launch, but it will most likely roll out soon after OnePlus 12. Unlike the GT 5 Pro, the OnePlus 12 maxes out every other specification including the cameras, display, battery, charging, and processing power. Here are the specifications.

OnePlus 12 Specifications