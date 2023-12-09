OnePlus 12 Global Launch Date Confirmed

OnePlus 12, already available in China, had not yet been confirmed for a global release until recently.
Speculation suggested a January 23 launch date, which was officially confirmed during the Never Settle Summit in Antwerp, Belgium. This event was a special gathering organized by OnePlus to celebrate the brand’s tenth anniversary and to connect with its community.
At the summit, Alexander Vanderhaeghe, the Country Manager for OnePlus Benelux, announced the European launch date of January 23 for the OnePlus 12, alongside the introduction of the OnePlus 12R. The OnePlus 12R is likely going to be region-specific with slight reductions in specifications. It will probably feature in India first.
Additionally, OnePlus announced its foray into the Internet of Things (IoT) market and revealed plans to launch the black OnePlus Open in early 2024. Realme, which is a subsidiary of OnePlus’s sister company Oppo, also launched the Realme GT 5 Pro recently in China, which is essentially an affordable cousin to the OnePlus 12.
There is no word on its global launch, but it will most likely roll out soon after OnePlus 12. Unlike the GT 5 Pro, the OnePlus 12 maxes out every other specification including the cameras, display, battery, charging, and processing power. Here are the specifications.
OnePlus 12 Specifications
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
- CPU: Octa-core (1×3.3 GHz Cortex-X4 & 5×3.2 GHz Cortex-A720 & 2×2.3 GHz Cortex-A520)
- GPU: Adreno 750
- OS: Android 14, Color OS 14 (China), Oxygen OS 14 (Global)
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
- Display:
- 6.82″ LTPO AMOLED with 1440 x 3168 pixels resolution, 1B colors, 120Hz, 4500 nits peak brightness
- Memory:
- RAM: 12 GB, 16 GB, 24 GB
- Internal: 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB
- Card slot: No
- Camera:
- Rear (Triple): 50 MP, f/1.6, 23mm (wide), 1/1.4″, 1.12µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS
64 MP, f/2.6, 70mm (periscope telephoto), 1/2.0″, 0.7µm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom
48 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, 114˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF
- Front: 32 MP, f/2.4, 21mm (wide), 1/3.14″, 0.7µm
- Colors: Black, Green, Silver
- Fingerprint sensor: Under-display
- Battery: 5,400 mAh, 100W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, 10W reverse wireless charging
- Price: $607