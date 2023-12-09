Vivo X100 is Coming Out of China Quicker Than Any Other Chinese Flagship Phone

Vivo X100 may be one of the fastest phones coming out of China, taking only a month to do so.

Last month, Vivo introduced the flagship X100 and X100 Pro, initially available only in China. These smartphones are set to launch globally on December 14, as announced by Vivo on its global website, where an event page for the X100 and X100 Pro has been established.

The page indicates that both models have been available for pre-order since November 24, with the launch event scheduled to commence next Thursday, although the specific time zone wasn’t mentioned.

Specifications

Vivo X100 and X100 Pro feature the Dimensity 9300 SoC but differ primarily in their camera and battery specifications. X100 is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery supporting 120W wired charging. In contrast, X100 Pro includes a slightly larger 5,400 mAh battery, compatible with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Camera-wise, both phones boast a triple camera setup on the rear. They share a 50MP ultrawide camera but differ in their primary and periscope telephoto cameras.

X100 is outfitted with a 50MP 1/1.49″ primary camera and a 64MP 70mm periscope telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom. X100 Pro, on the other hand, features a 50MP 1/0.98″ primary camera and a 50MP 100mm periscope telephoto lens with 4.3x optical zoom.