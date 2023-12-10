Here’s the Updated Pick Order for PSL 9 Draft

The pick order for the draft of the PSL 9 has been finalized as the teams have announced their retained players in chosen categories after trades.

As anticipation builds for the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), teams are gearing up for the highly awaited draft scheduled for 13th December. With the pick order now finalized, the stage is set for an exciting player selection process. In the Platinum category’s first round, Multan Sultans will kick off proceedings, followed by Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators, and Peshawar Zalmi. Quetta Gladiators will then get the chance to make another pick, with Lahore Qalandars closing out the first round.

The second round of Platinum category picks will begin with Lahore Qalandars, followed by Islamabad United and Karachi Kings, who will enjoy the privilege of back-to-back selections.

Beyond the Platinum category, the excitement will continue to ripple through the PSL draft with organized pick orders for the Diamond, Gold, Silver, Emerging, and Supplementary categories.

It is pertinent to mention that the initial squads have already been formed by retentions and trades as each team has tried to strengthen the core of their squad. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the unveiling of the finalized lineups as teams strategically utilize their picks to secure key players and build formidable rosters for the thrilling competition ahead.