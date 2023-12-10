Pakistan Defeat India by Massive Margin in U-19 Asia Cup

Pakistan has outclassed India in their second match of the on-going U-19 Asia Cup, registering a victory by a massive margin of 8 wickets.

At ICC Academy Ground in Dubai, Pakistan Under-19 showcased an outstanding performance, securing an impressive 8-wicket victory against India Under-19. Winning the toss, Pakistan chose to field and thanks to Mohammad Zeeshan’s exceptional bowling, who claimed four crucial wickets, India was restricted to 259 runs in 50 overs. Ubaid Shah and Amir Hassan also bagged two wickets each.

Pakistan’s reply was equally remarkable, highlighted by Azan Owais’s brilliant century, scoring 105 runs with ten boundaries. Shahzaib Khan contributed a dynamic 63, and captain Saad Baig remained resilient with an unbeaten 68, guiding Pakistan to a successful chase of 260 runs with only two wickets lost in 47 overs.

This win marks Pakistan Under-19’s second consecutive triumph in the tournament, following their earlier success against Nepal Under-19. Pakistan is set to lock horns with Afghanistan on Tuesday, 12th December 2023 in their third match of the tournament.